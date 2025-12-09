/Japan-China passenger ferry services halted, Takaichi faces protest in Tokyo as tensions rise - What's happening now

China and Japan are facing heightened diplomatic tensions after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks on Taiwan. In the latest move, China halted ferry services while Takaichi is facing protest internally
Japan and China are locked in one of the worst diplomatic tussle in years. The escalation of tension raised fear of a potential war in the Asia-Pacific region. While Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi is not ready to take back her statement on Taiwan, China has gone all out to state that her remarks is dangerous for the 'sovereignty' of the Chinese.
Tokyo accused Beijing of aiming the Chinese fighter jets radar at Japanese military aircraft in two "dangerous" incidents near Japan's Okinawa islands. China called the claims baseless.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces the heat of the diplomatic war with China as over a dozen Japanese scholars, including former government officials and media figures urging Takaichi to immediately retract her remarks on Taiwan.
The international ferry Jian Zhen Hao operated by Japan-China International Ferry Co., that connects Shanghai with the western Japan cities of Kobe and Osaka, has stopped its services. The operator of said that it has suspended passenger services after a request from the Chinese side, which told the company that the safety of travel between the two countries could not be ensured.
On Nov 14, Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” She gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation.
Beijing reacted sharply to Takaichi's remark, and termed it as direct challenge to its sovereignty over Taiwan. China said that Takaichi will have to take back her remark on Taiwan and will have to apologise for the same. It increased its military activities and ramped up drills around Japan. Beijing also sent a letter to the UN warning that any Japanese military move in the Taiwan Strait would be considered an act of aggression.