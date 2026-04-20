/Japan can predict megaquakes, but with a catch. Here is how its early warning system works

Warnings are immediately sent out so residents can prepare for what is called a megaquake. People in Japan have guidelines on what to do in such a situation, including quick evacuations and having emergency supplies handy. They are supposed to review local evacuation routes and secure heavy items inside the home, and have enough food, water, and portable sanitation for several days. The warning remains in place for seven days, which means people are prepared for an extreme scenario, which helps avoid loss of life.