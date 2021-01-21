January 21 in history: Houdini escapes from police station, launch of Israeli spy satellite TecSAR and more

From Houdini's escape from a police station to the launch of Israeli spy satellite TecSAR, we've got it all covered!
Lets's dive into today's history.
Louis XVI, the last Bourbon king of France, was executed by guillotine in Paris.
(Photograph:WION)
Harry Houdini escapes from Halvemaansteeg police station in Amsterdam.
Agatha Christie publishes her first novel "The Mysterious Affair at Styles".
ISRO launches Israeli spy satellite TecSAR.
Over 2 million protest worldwide in 'Women's March' against Donald Trump.