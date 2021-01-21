January 21 in history: Houdini escapes from police station, launch of Israeli spy satellite TecSAR and more

1793

Louis XVI, the last Bourbon king of France, was executed by guillotine in Paris.

1903

Harry Houdini escapes from Halvemaansteeg police station in Amsterdam.

1921

Agatha Christie publishes her first novel "The Mysterious Affair at Styles".

2008

ISRO launches Israeli spy satellite TecSAR.

2017

Over 2 million protest worldwide in 'Women's March' against Donald Trump.

