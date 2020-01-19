January 19 in history: India's first female prime minister, electric light system advancements and a lot more!

From the world's largest democracy getting its first female prime minister to a major historical event during World War I, we've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1883

Thomas Edison tests the First electric light system in New Jersey

(Photograph:WION)

1915

World War I: German air raids begin on Britain

(Photograph:WION)

1937

Howard Hughes breaks speed record flying from LA to New York 

(Photograph:WION)

1966

Indira Gandhi becomes the first female PM of India

(Photograph:WION)

1981

US and Iran sign deal to end Iranian Hostage Crisis

(Photograph:WION)