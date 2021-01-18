January 18 in history: Exhibition of X-ray generating machine for the first time and more

From the first European to reach the Hawaiian Islands to the exhibition of X-ray generating machine for the first time, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Captain James Cook becomes the first European to reach Hawaiian Islands.
(Photograph:WION)
William I of Prussia proclaimed German emperor in Versailles, France.
An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for first time by H. L. Smith.
Post-World War I peace conference begins in Paris.
China and Soviet Union recognize Democratic Republic of Vietnam.