January 18 in history: Exhibition of X-ray generating machine for the first time and more

1778

Captain James Cook becomes the first European to reach Hawaiian Islands.

1871

William I of Prussia proclaimed German emperor in Versailles, France.

1896

An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for first time by H. L. Smith.

1919

Post-World War I peace conference begins in Paris.

1950

China and Soviet Union recognize Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

