January 06 in history: Britain announces recognition of the People's Republic of China and more

From the first general election ever in Vietnam to Britain's recognition of the People's Republic of China, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1838

Samuel Morse presents the telegraph to the public.

(Photograph:WION)

1946

The first general election ever in Vietnam is held.

(Photograph:WION)

1950

Great Britain announced its recognition of the People's Republic of China.

(Photograph:WION)

1960

National Airlines Flight 2511 is destroyed in mid-air by a bomb, 34 die.

(Photograph:WION)

1987

Astronomers at University of California see 1st sight of birth of a galaxy.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App