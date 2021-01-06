January 06 in history: Britain announces recognition of the People's Republic of China and more

From the first general election ever in Vietnam to Britain's recognition of the People's Republic of China, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today's history.
Samuel Morse presents the telegraph to the public.
(Photograph:WION)
The first general election ever in Vietnam is held.
Great Britain announced its recognition of the People's Republic of China.
National Airlines Flight 2511 is destroyed in mid-air by a bomb, 34 die.
Astronomers at University of California see 1st sight of birth of a galaxy.