January 04 in history: From the first aircraft close in on moon to a train accident that killed 307 in Pakistan

Today, we've got all distance covered from Moon to Burj Khalifa! And not only this, an elephant gets electrocuted, why? Let's find out together. 

1854

The McDonald Islands are discovered by Captain William McDonald.

1903

Topsy, an elephant, is electrocuted by Thomas Edison to prove a point.

1959

Luna 1 becomes the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon.

1990

Train accident in Pakistan kills 307 and injures 700.

2010

The Burj Khalifa, tallest building in the world, officially opens in Dubai.

