(Photograph: Instagram/@Janhvi Kapoor )

Sridevi-glam

For her day 1 appearance at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor paid a tribute to her mother and superstar Sridevi. For the screening of the movie Homebound, she chose to wear designer Tarun Tahiliani's custom-made skirt with a corset top. Her dress was made from real tissue woven in Banaras. She added more elegance to her look with a dupatta that was wrapped around her torso like a saree. Kapoor was styled by her cousin sister Rhea Kapoor.