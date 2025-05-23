Published: May 23, 2025, 20:44 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 20:44 IST
Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes 2025 was all things fashionable - from paying tribute to her mother Sridevi, to channeling Hollywood vintage look in stunning black dress. Check Kapoor's all looks here:
(Photograph:Instagram/@Janhvi Kapoor)
All of Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes 2025 looks
Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes debut, and she made sure to make it a memorable one. The actress attended the 78th edition of the film festival for the screening of the Indian movie Homebound. In the movie, Kapoor has a cameo appearance.
Sridevi-glam
For her day 1 appearance at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor paid a tribute to her mother and superstar Sridevi. For the screening of the movie Homebound, she chose to wear designer Tarun Tahiliani's custom-made skirt with a corset top. Her dress was made from real tissue woven in Banaras. She added more elegance to her look with a dupatta that was wrapped around her torso like a saree. Kapoor was styled by her cousin sister Rhea Kapoor.
Egyptian beauty
Kapoor wore a breathtaking dress for the premiere screening of her movie Homebound. Dressed in a custom Anamika Khanna look, the Dhadak actress wore a backless top with intricate gold embroidery paired with a mint-green skirt. She topped her look with a bead necklace, chunky bracelets, jumkas and ear-cuffs.
Chic school girl
Janhvi Kapoor exuded cool girl vibes with her head-to-toe Miu Miu look at Cannes. Before her debut at the red carpet, Kapoor wore a stylish white crop top with matching mini skirt, paired with a oversized full-sleeved chequered jacket. For the accesorrises, she wore a knee-high socks paired with black kitten heels. She also carried a brown purse.
Hollywood glam
Janhvi Kapoor brought vintage Hollywood glam to Cannes. Wearing a 1957 Christian Dior number, the actress exuded old Hollywood glamour. She accessorised her look with a classic brooch, opera gloves and a pair of diamond studs, which added more shine and dazzle to her look. What added more charm to her look was her winged eyeliner and hair bun.
Lady in black!
Janhvi Kapoor wowed at the Cannes 2025 amfAR Gala in a vintage look. The look was stylist Rhea Kapoor's homage to YSL, which also featured a sculptural saucer hat from YSL Rive Gauche, 1987, and a velvet jacket from 1989. The jacket and hat were paired with a custom-made by Anamika Khanna silk chiffon skirt inspired by Yves’ poetic era between 1987 and 1991.
Dripping saree
Channelling her mum, Sridevi, in the rain and Ursula from Dr. No, Janhvi Kapoor took the breath away in a dripping saree by Di Petsa. The actress wore a stunning white saree featuring the designer's signature wet-look glamour. She wore a purple choker by Chopard that had a large emerald pendant in the centre and matching emerald earrings.