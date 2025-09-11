LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Janakpur to Dhanusha Dham: Top hindu pilgrimage sites in Nepal linked to the 'Ramayana'

Janakpur to Dhanusha Dham: Top hindu pilgrimage sites in Nepal linked to the 'Ramayana'

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 20:55 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 21:00 IST

Nepal's city Janakpur, also known as Janakpurdham, is considered the ancient capital of the Mithila Kingdom and is believed to be the birthplace of Sita. The city is a major hub for Ramayana-related temples and sites. Let's have a look at these temples and learn about the history.

Devghat Dham
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Devghat Dham

It is believed to be the place where Sage Valmiki meditated and composed the epic Ramayana. Devghat is recognised as "Aadi Prayag," meaning the "Original Prayag," where the Kali Gandaki and Trishuli rivers merge to create the Narayani River, a place of great spiritual importance for Hindus.

Janaki Temple
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/@arnorajGHQ)

Janaki Temple

This is the most significant Ramayana-related temple in Nepal and is dedicated to Goddess Sita. According to legend, it stands on the spot where King Janak found the infant Sita. The opulent, white marble temple was built by Queen Vrisha Bhanu of Tikamgarh in 1910.

Dhanusha Dham
3 / 5
(Photograph: Facebook/@Janakpur Dham)

Dhanusha Dham

This temple lies about 40 kilometers from Janakpur. It is believed to be the place where a piece of the divine bow of Lord Shiva fell after Lord Rama broke it during Sita's swayamvar (groom-choosing ceremony).

Valmiki Ashram
4 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Valmiki Ashram

Located near the confluence of the Narayani and other rivers, this ashram is associated with the Ramayana. It is the place where Sita is said to have stayed during her exile and gave birth to her sons, Lava and Kusha.

Ram Sita Vivah Mandap, Janakpur
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Ram Sita Vivah Mandap, Janakpur

This beautifully adorned pavilion marks the exact location where Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are said to have been married. It is an important pilgrimage site, especially during the annual Vivaha Panchami festival, which celebrates the divine wedding.

Trending Photo

Across a 1,751 km border: Do you know how many towns link India and Nepal?
6

Across a 1,751 km border: Do you know how many towns link India and Nepal?

Janakpur to Dhanusha Dham: Top hindu pilgrimage sites in Nepal linked to the 'Ramayana'
5

Janakpur to Dhanusha Dham: Top hindu pilgrimage sites in Nepal linked to the 'Ramayana'

From United States to China, 5 largest countries in the world by area
5

From United States to China, 5 largest countries in the world by area

What is 1947 tripartite agreement? The history of Nepali Gorkhas serving in India’s army
7

What is 1947 tripartite agreement? The history of Nepali Gorkhas serving in India’s army

9/11 attacks - Key moments from the history's deadliest terror attack
5

9/11 attacks - Key moments from the history's deadliest terror attack