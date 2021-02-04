Jan 4 in History: From first US president to Facebook's launch and more

Did you know that George Washington today was elected as the first president of the United States?
George Washington is elected as first President of US
One of the oldest known copies of Bible, "The Codex Sinaiticus", is seen in Egypt
Sri Lanka gains independence from Great Britain
Charter of Paris is signed, initiating observation of World Cancer Day
Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room