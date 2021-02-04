Jan 4 in History: From first US president to Facebook's launch and more

Did you know that George Washington today was elected as the first president of the United States?

1789

George Washington is elected as first President of US

1859

One of the oldest known copies of Bible, "The Codex Sinaiticus", is seen in Egypt
 

1948

Sri Lanka gains independence from Great Britain
 

2000

Charter of Paris is signed, initiating observation of World Cancer Day

2004

Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room

