Jan 11 in history: From first lottery in England to emergency in Bangladesh

From Queen Elizabeth I holding the first lottery in England to emergency in Bangladesh, we have got it all covered for you. Have a look at what happened on January 11 -- in history.

1569

Queen Elizabeth I holds the first lottery in England

1922

14-year-old Canadian boy receives first insulin as treatment for diabetes

1935

Amelia Earhart starts first solo flight from Hawaii to California  

1942

World War II: Japanese troops take control of Kuala Lumpur

2007

Bangladesh President Iajuddin Ahmed declares state of emergency

