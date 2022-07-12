James Webb heralds new era of astronomy: Here's all you need to know about these stunning pictures

NASA has finally released the images taken by James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is the most powerful telescope launched into space and it reached its final orbit around the sun, approximately 930,000 miles from Earth's orbit, this year in January.

From the cosmic cliffs of a stellar nursery to a quintet of galaxies bound in a celestial dance, the James Webb telescope is heralding a new era of astronomy.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said: "Every image is a new discovery. Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."

Take a look at all the images released by NASA: