/James Watson, who discovered structure of DNA, posed with women in Epstein’s New York house

But in 2007, one controversial remark by him on race and genetics led to the scientific community ostracising him. He said in an interview at that time that he was “inherently gloomy about the prospect of Africa” because “all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours – whereas all the testing says not really”. After the uproar over his remark, he had apologised and cancelled a UK book tour shortly afterwards, but was stripped of his honorary scientific titles in 2019.