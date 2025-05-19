James Gunn's supervillains in DCU world: Lex Luthor, Clayface, The Engineer and more

(Photograph: Bureau )

Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor is one of the most popular villains of all time. Lex Luthor always his uses his power and influence for not helping the mankind, but destroy only one man on the whole planet who makes him feel worthless, i.e, Superman. The X-Men actor will be portraying this role in upcoming Superman movie. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11.