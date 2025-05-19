James Gunn's supervillains in DCU world: Lex Luthor, Clayface, The Engineer and more

Published: May 19, 2025, 20:15 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 20:17 IST
Be it Lobo, Lex Luthor or Ultraman, these popular supervillains are now all part of James Gunn's DC cinematic world. These characters will be portrayed by renowned actors, while few details have been kept under wraps.
James Gunn's supervillains
Lobo
Lobo is one of the powerful character in DC comics. He is an alien from the utopian planet of Czarnia and works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. By any means Lobo can survive unaided in the vacuum of space ( cannot die by any means). Aquaman star Jasnon Momoa is rumoured to play the character.
White Rabbit
White Rabbit is a supervillain who appears in Marvel comics. She is one of the wealthiest criminals and has the ability to summon or control demons. The character plays a significant role in creating confusion and chaos.
Hammer of Boravia
Hammer of Boravia represents the fictional nation of Boravia. One of the vilains, is created by James Gunn for the upcoming Superman film.
Lex Luthor
Lex Luthor is one of the most popular villains of all time. Lex Luthor always his uses his power and influence for not helping the mankind, but destroy only one man on the whole planet who makes him feel worthless, i.e, Superman. The X-Men actor will be portraying this role in upcoming Superman movie. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11.
The Engineer
The Engineer is a secondary villain to main antagonist Lex Luthor. She has a liquid body due to nanites in her bloodstream. With this metal alloy, she can create solid objects. The character is played by Maria Gabriela De Faria in the upcoming James Gunn's Superman movie.
Ultraman
Ultraman, an evil alternate counterpart of Superman and leader of the Crime Syndicate. Ultraman had first appeared in Justice League of America. Tom Welling had played the role of this character in TV series Smallville.
Clayface
Clayface is a shape-shifting monster who always creates havoc in Gotham City, but interestingly has serves as an ally to Batman. The character gained the term after he got disfigured in a car accident, uses the chemical Re-Nu to restore his face and transforms into a clay-like metahuman after overdosing on it.