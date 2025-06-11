/Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Significance, key events, rituals, how to watch and all details

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

Details of the chariots

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are an architectural marvel, reconstructed every year from scratch using a special kind of wood. Lord Jagannath's chariot is Nandighosa and is 45 feet, six inches. Meanwhile, Lord Balabhadra's chariot name is Taladhwaja with 45 feet, and Goddess Subhadra's chariot name is Debadalana with 44 feet, six inches in height.