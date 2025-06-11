/Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Significance, key events, rituals, how to watch and all details

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 18:31 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 18:37 IST
1 / 8
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025!
The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is one of the biggest and most sacred Hindu festivals. Celebrated every year with great zeal and enthusiasm, it takes place in June or July.
2 / 8
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
Significance of the Festival
Considered one of the oldest religious celebrations, the Rath Yatra commemorates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra, from their home at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be their aunt’s residence.
3 / 8
(Photograph:X)
What is Snana Purnima? The Beginning of the Festival
The vibrant festival officially begins with Snana Purnima, which marks the ceremonial bathing of the deities. This year, it commenced on June 11. On this day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are bathed with 108 pitchers of holy water. Devotees can view the deities on the Snana Mandap during this sacred ritual.
4 / 8
(Photograph:X)
What is Anasara?
Anasara (or Anavasara) refers to the two-week isolation period that follows the ceremonial bath. It is believed that the deities fall ill after the ritual bathing. During this period, the temple doors remain closed, and herbal medicines are offered to aid in their recovery.
5 / 8
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
When will the Jagannath Rath Yatra begin?
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins on Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya, which falls on June 27 this year. The nine-day festival celebrates the journey of the three deities from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. Millions of devotees from around the world participate in the festival and pull the massive chariots (raths).
6 / 8
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
Details of the chariots
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are an architectural marvel, reconstructed every year from scratch using a special kind of wood. Lord Jagannath's chariot is Nandighosa and is 45 feet, six inches. Meanwhile, Lord Balabhadra's chariot name is Taladhwaja with 45 feet, and Goddess Subhadra's chariot name is Debadalana with 44 feet, six inches in height.
7 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Key rituals
Soon after the ceremonial bath on Snana Purnima, the deities are believed to fall ill and enter a 15-day quarantine. During these two weeks, the doors of the sanctum are kept closed. During this time, herbal medicines are being offered to the deities to aid recovery.
8 / 8
(Photograph:X)
Where to watch the procession?
The Rath Yatra is broadcast live on various TV channels and online platforms.