/Jackie Chan turns 72: 6 must-watch films of the actor; Rush Hour, Drunken Master and more

Jackie Chan turned 72 on Tuesday. The global superstar started his career as a child actor and would become a stuntman, working alongside martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1973 martial arts film Little Tiger of Canton. In a career spanning five decades, Jackie Chan has delighted audiences worldwide with his death-defying stunts and incredible comic timing. Here are the six best movies of Jackie Chan to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.

