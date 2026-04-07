/Jackie Chan turns 72: 6 must-watch films of the actor; Rush Hour, Drunken Master and more

Happy birthday, Jackie Chan! The actor is celebrating his 72nd birthday on April 7. Take a look at some of his best films on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Jackie Chan turned 72 on Tuesday. The global superstar started his career as a child actor and would become a stuntman, working alongside martial arts legend Bruce Lee. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1973 martial arts film Little Tiger of Canton. In a career spanning five decades, Jackie Chan has delighted audiences worldwide with his death-defying stunts and incredible comic timing. Here are the six best movies of Jackie Chan to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: Netflix
This martial arts comedy saw Jackie Chan team up with Hong Kong martial arts legend Sammo Hung. The movie was a blockbuster, and the climactic fight between Chan and kickboxing champion Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez is considered by many to be one of the best fight sequences ever filmed.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Who hasn't watched this iconic comedy movie starring Jackie alongside Chris Tucker? In this 1998 film, he plays Detective Lee, who travels to Los Angeles to solve a kidnapping. With three parts in total, Rush Hour has made the actor a global household name. Reportedly, the movie earned over $200 million.
Where to watch: Apple TV
One of the earliest blockbusters in Jackie Chan's career, Drunken Master is credited with revitalising the martial arts genre. Chan played Wong Fei-hung, a young man who is forced to become the student of an eccentric martial arts master. In his biography, Chan revealed that he nearly lost an eye while filming the movie.
Where to watch: Netflix
Jackie Chan stars as a treasure hunter who must protect an ancient relic known as the 'Armour of God' from a fanatical cult. Chan came the closest he had ever been to death while filming this movie, during what was supposed to be a routine stunt. His efforts paid off, as the movie became a blockbuster hit and spawned two sequels.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Released in 1983, this is the film in which he was seen hanging from a clock tower 60 feet in the air. Do you know that Jackie Chan performed the stunt without CGI or safety wires? In Project A, he portrays a Hong Kong Marine Police officer who fights against pirates and corruption.
Where to watch: HBO Max
In this brilliant martial arts comedy, Jackie Chan starred as police detective "Kevin" Chan Ka-Kui, who must clear his name after being framed for murder. The movie became a massive hit and is widely considered one of the greatest action films of all time. Police Story is the actor's second-most successful franchise, after Rush Hour.