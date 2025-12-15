/Jack, Tracy, Romy & Nick Reiner! All you need to know about Rob Reiner's 4 children

While investigations continue and their son Nick Reiner has been named a person of interest, attention has turned to their four children, Jack, Tracy, Romy, and Nick, each of whom has connections to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Presently, no formal charges have been filed.
Legendary actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner (78) renowned for classics such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and Misery, was found found dead alongside his wife, Michele Reiner (68), at their Brentwood, California home on December 14, 2025. While investigations continue and their son Nick Reiner has been named a person of interest, attention has turned to their four children, Jack, Tracy, Romy, and Nick, each of whom has connections to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Presently, no formal charges have been filed.
Rob married actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971, and adopted her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Tracy has built a career in acting and producing and has appeared in notable projects such as A League of Their Own and Die Hard and has occasionally collaborated with her father on film projects.
Jack Reiner is the youngest of Rob Reiner’s children. Much of his life has been kept private, but media reports indicate that he maintains a relatively low profile compared to his siblings. Jack has largely stayed out of the Hollywood limelight, preferring to focus on personal and professional pursuits away from the public eye. According to the Newsweek, Jake initially pursued a career in journalism while currently, he co‑hosts The Incline: Dodgers Podcast, which focuses on Los Angeles Dodgers baseball coverage.
Nick Reiner is the middle child of Rob and Michele and has had a history of substance abuse. He's been named as a ‘person of interest’ in the death of his parents and is currently being questioned by the police, with several media reports indicating he might have killed his parents. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Nick has openly discussed his struggles with drugs and early rehab and his life on the streets, revealing a challenging path from adolescence into adulthood. Based on his experiences, he went on to co-write a semi-autobiographical film called Being Charlie, directed by his dad, Rob, in 2016.
Romy Reiner, born in 1997 is the daughter who discovered her parents’ bodies on December 14, 2025. According to news reports, Romy has sought a creative path as an actress, writer, producer and artist. Her discovery of the tragic scene has understandably thrust her into the centre of public attention.
Rob Reiner’s children continue the family tradition of creativity and engagement with the arts. Each has navigated Hollywood differently, with careers ranging from acting to behind-the-scenes production roles. Their collective experiences illustrate the Reiner family’s longstanding impact on American entertainment.
Rob Reiner was himself born into one of Hollywood’s most respected creative families. His father, Carl Reiner, was a towering figure in American comedy, best known as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and for his long partnership with Mel Brooks on The 2,000 Year Old Man. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Carl Reiner won multiple Emmy Awards as an actor, writer and producer, and a Grammy Award for his recorded comedy work. Rob’s mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and singer who became part of cinema history with her brief but memorable appearance in When Harry Met Sally, delivering the line “I’ll have what she’s having”. According to IMDb, Estelle grew up in the Bronx, sang on radio as a teenager and later revived her career as a jazz performer in Los Angeles. Carl and Estelle were married for nearly 65 years until her death in 2008, a partnership often cited as a cornerstone of the Reiner family’s creative legacy.