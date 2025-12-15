/Jack, Tracy, Romy & Nick Reiner! All you need to know about Rob Reiner's 4 children

Rob Reiner was himself born into one of Hollywood’s most respected creative families. His father, Carl Reiner, was a towering figure in American comedy, best known as the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and for his long partnership with Mel Brooks on The 2,000 Year Old Man. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Carl Reiner won multiple Emmy Awards as an actor, writer and producer, and a Grammy Award for his recorded comedy work. Rob’s mother, Estelle Reiner, was an actress and singer who became part of cinema history with her brief but memorable appearance in When Harry Met Sally, delivering the line “I’ll have what she’s having”. According to IMDb, Estelle grew up in the Bronx, sang on radio as a teenager and later revived her career as a jazz performer in Los Angeles. Carl and Estelle were married for nearly 65 years until her death in 2008, a partnership often cited as a cornerstone of the Reiner family’s creative legacy.