Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 19:00 IST

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million to Jaahnavi Kandula’s family after the 23-year-old Indian student was killed by a speeding police car

Indian student’s death sparks $29 million US settlement

The City of Seattle will pay $29 million to Jaahnavi Kandula’s family after the 23-year-old Indian student was killed by a speeding police car in 2023

Who was Jaahnavi Kandula?

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Jaahnavi Kandula was pursuing a master’s degree at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She moved to the US in 2021 and was set to graduate this year

How did she die?

Officer Kevin Dave struck Kandula while driving up to 119 kmph in a 40 kmph zone, responding to a drug overdose call. Prosecutors later declined felony charges, citing insufficient proof

What did the bodycam footage showed?

Public anger intensified after bodycam footage showed Officer Daniel Auderer laughing and saying Kandula’s life had “limited value,” suggesting the city should “just write a check.”

Disciplinary actions and aftermath

Auderer was dismissed over his remarks and later sued the city for wrongful termination. The driving officer was fired, fined $5,000, and cited for negligent driving in the case

