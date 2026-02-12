/Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million to Jaahnavi Kandula’s family after the 23-year-old Indian student was killed by a speeding police car
Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Jaahnavi Kandula was pursuing a master’s degree at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She moved to the US in 2021 and was set to graduate this year
Officer Kevin Dave struck Kandula while driving up to 119 kmph in a 40 kmph zone, responding to a drug overdose call. Prosecutors later declined felony charges, citing insufficient proof
Public anger intensified after bodycam footage showed Officer Daniel Auderer laughing and saying Kandula’s life had “limited value,” suggesting the city should “just write a check.”
Auderer was dismissed over his remarks and later sued the city for wrongful termination. The driving officer was fired, fined $5,000, and cited for negligent driving in the case