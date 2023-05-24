It's not just Trump vs Biden, these are the contenders in 2024 United States presidential election race

| Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:50 AM IST

The United States 2024 presidential election is still a year away, but the race towards the White House has begun already. Many Democratic and Republican challengers have already thrown their names in the hat. Here are the contenders.

President Joe Biden, Democrat

Incumbent Joe Biden, is officially a part of the presidential race. The current US President, on April 25th officially declared his intention to run for a second term in office. In a video message, 80-year-old Biden announced his 2024 campaign, emphasising the importance of safeguarding and expanding freedom.

(Photograph: AFP )

Donald Trump, Republican

Former US president Donald Trump, who in recent months has been embroiled in one controversy after the other is formally a contender in the race to White House. The 2024 elections will be his third run for presidency. He much-anticipated launch of campaign happened on November 15, 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican

Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched his 2024 presidential campaign with a promise to put merit back and end dependence on China. He recently made news by embracing Bitcoin as a campaign donation and unveiling a proposal to loosen tax restrictions on Bitcoin mining in the United States.



(Photograph: AFP )

Tim Scott, Republican

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his campaign to become the first Black Republican President of the United States on May 22nd. He has pledged to fight a return to the American way of life, which he claims was under threat from Joe Biden's Democrats. At 57 years old, Scott brings an inspiring life story to his campaign, having overcome poverty in a single-parent household to become one of the nation's most influential conservatives.

(Photograph: AFP )

Nikki Haley, Republican

Top Indian-American politician and a former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, stands to make history if elected. The 51-year-old could be United State's first female president and the first US president of Indian descent. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political views.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ron DeSantis, Republican

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 US presidential bid on Wednesday (May 24) during a live Twitter event with Elon Musk. He is the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump.

(Photograph: AFP )

Marianne Williamson, Democrat

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author and a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 presidential election, would be contesting for the White House again in 2024. She is the first major Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for his party’s nomination in 2024.

(Photograph: AFP )

Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Former Governor of the US state of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, on April 2 announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. In an interview with ABC News, following the announcement he also positioned himself as an alternative to former United States President Donald Trump.

(Photograph: AFP )

Robert Kennedy Jr., Democrat

Robert Kennedy Jr., the son of slain 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of late President John F. Kennedy declared his run for the 2024 presidency at a campaign launch event in April.

(Photograph: AFP )