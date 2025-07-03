/ITR filing guide for freelancers, creators and gig workers for FY 2025-26

As India’s freelance and creator economy expands, many gig workers are navigating tax filing without formal employment backing. With the ITR filing deadline extended to September 15, 2025, tax experts urge this segment to understand their obligations and choose correct forms.
There’s no legal term for “freelancer” or “gig worker” in the Income Tax Act, but income is recognised under “business” or “profession”, depending on the nature of work.
Freelancers must keep:
Proper documentation supports deduction claims during assessments.
Freelancers should start early, choose the correct ITR form based on income and tax method, and keep clear records. Failing to comply can lead to missed deductions or tax notices.
Filing early helps avoid last-minute issues and gives more time to correct errors, especially for those handling their taxes without a CA.