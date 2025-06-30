/ITR Filing for NRIs: Complete checklist to avoid mistakes in 2025

Accurate determination of residential status is crucial. NRIs are those who spend less than 182 days in India in a financial year, and less than 365 days in total over the preceding four years. If an Indian citizen earns over Rs 15 lakh from Indian sources and is not taxed in any other country, they may be classified as a Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), which impacts tax obligations. NRIs must approach income tax filing with careful preparation and understanding of applicable rules. Ensuring documentation is in order and income is accurately disclosed helps maintain compliance and avoid penalties.