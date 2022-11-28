Italy landslide devastation: Dramatic pictures of the 'waterfall of water and mud'

The death toll from the landslides that struck the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia has increased to seven; this includes a new born baby and two children. On Saturday, a wave of mud, debris, and stones broke away from the holiday island's highest mountain, crashing over houses and roads in the small town of Casamicciola Terme. Here are some pictures of the devastation:

People still missing

Talking to reporters Claudio Palomba, a Naples prefect said that dozens of emergency workers are tirelessly wading through the muck looking for missing people. Five people are still missing. As per official tally the number of dead currently stands at seven. The dead include two children and one newborn baby.

A waterfall of water and mud

Photos and videos shared by local agencies and people on social media show a distressing situation with buildings smashed by the landslides and cars pushed into the sea by what one resident described as a "waterfall of water and mud".

Cleaning up the muck

AFP reports that hundreds of volunteers across the island are pitching in to clean the town's streets. However the cleaning and rescue efforts are hampered by rain and high winds. The weather conditions also delayed ferries that brought reinforcements to Ischia from the mainland.

A 'very serious' situation

On Sunday, a state of emergency was declared on Ischia. After an emergency cabinet meeting a first tranche of $2.9 million (two million euros) was released. Earlier Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi called the situation "very serious" and warned that people were still trapped in the mud. As per a ANSA news agency report, in the worst-affected areas of the town at least 30 families were trapped without water or electricity in their homes, as mud and debris blocked the road.



Climate change

Officials said that they expected to evacuate and relocate to temporary houses around 200 people. Experts have warned that due to climate change, heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common in many parts of Italy. This has significantly increased hydrogeological risks, i.e., potential risks from landslides, floods or avalanches.

Illegal housings and lack of political will

Reuters reports that as per some statistics a large number of houses on the island were built illegally. These illegal housing put the densely populated island that is home to 8,000 inhabitants at a 'permanent risk' from floods and earthquakes. In the past too, Ischia has been frequently hit by such disasters. The fatal landslide on the hilly island has reignited political controversy over these illegally built houses and the pardons granted over these unlawful buildings. Many have alleged a reluctance on the part of politicians to address the issue. "People must understand that they can't live in some areas and buildings in risky areas must be torn down," said Vincenzo De Luca, Campania governor while talking to state broadcaster RAI on Sunday.

