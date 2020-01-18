Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

While Thomas Aycock on average takes eight hours to find a snake but many are prowling day and night in Everglades to capture the invasive Burmese pythons during the 2020 Python Challenge Python Bowl in Florida.
Certainly one of the most terrifying moment it must have been when a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed Aycock's arm and leg in its coils.
Though an unsuccessful effort was made by Aycock, the feeling of the 54-year-old Army National Guard major was expressed when he said, "I knew what it was doing, it was going for my throat. I said to myself, It can't go down like this."
This experience was frightening but he takes it to lengths to search the thick brush and sawgrass for more snakes.
(Photograph:Reuters)