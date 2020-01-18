Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes

'It can't go down like this'

Certainly one of the most terrifying moment it must have been when a 13-foot Burmese python squeezed Aycock's arm and leg in its coils.

Though an unsuccessful effort was made by Aycock, the feeling of the 54-year-old Army National Guard major was expressed when he said, "I knew what it was doing, it was going for my throat. I said to myself, It can't go down like this."

This experience was frightening but he takes it to lengths to search the thick brush and sawgrass for more snakes.

(Photograph:Reuters)