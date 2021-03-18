'It needs to stop': Atlanta residents protest after eight killed in spa shootings

A short manhunt

Surveillance footage released by police shows Long, wearing glasses and a red and navy blue hoodie, getting into a Hyundai Tucson car near one of the crime scenes.

Long was apprehended about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta several hours after the shootings.

When he was caught Long was on his way to Florida, perhaps to carry out more shootings targeting "some type of porn industry," Baker said.

It was Long's parents who contacted police after his photo was released Tuesday announcing he was a suspect and they helped identify him.

Authorities have charged Long with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the first of the three shootings, which took place in a suburb north of Atlanta, US media reported.

Additionally, Atlanta police said they have charged Long with four counts of murder in the subsequent attacks at two spas in the city.

Long was set to be arraigned Thursday morning.

(Photograph:AFP)