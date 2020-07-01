Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia's fate hangs in balance

Conversion heavily disputed

Converting Istanbul’s crowning architectural treasure back into a mosque has been a cause close to the hearts of Turkish nationalists and Islamists for decades.

It has been opposed with equal fervour by Greece and Turkish liberals who argue the move would disrespect the history of the country’s Christian minority and erode the Republic’s secular character.

Converting it back into a mosque would sow division, the spiritual head of the world’s Orthodox Christians warned ahead of a Turkish court ruling on a building that has been a museum since 1934.

The court is set to rule on July 2 on a challenge to its current status that disputes the legality of its conversion into a museum in 1934 in the early years of the modern secular Turkish state founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

(Photograph:AFP)