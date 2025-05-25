'ISS, Apollo and more': 6 most expensive mega-projects that redefined space exploration

(Photograph: NASA )

The International Space Station – around $150 Billion

The most costly man-made structure ever built, the International Space Station (ISS), has cost an estimated $150 billion. The construction of the station began in 1998, and it has been continuously occupied since 2000. The ISS is a collaboration between several countries and their space organisations like NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA, serving as a laboratory for science and diplomacy in low Earth orbit.