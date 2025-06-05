/ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: NASA reveals when Indian astronaut will dock SpaceX Dragon with ISS

(Photograph: Axiom Space )

Mission Objectives and Experiments

Shukla and the other Axiom- 4 crew members will spend approximately 14 days aboard the ISS which is orbiting Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kms above the surface. During this time, they will conduct about 60 experiments, including seven that are planned by the Indian institutions. These experiments will include studies in science, technology, and human physiology. The mission is also part of a broader collaboration between ISRO and NASA. NASA said, "As part of a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station."