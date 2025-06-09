LOGIN
ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Where to watch SpaceX Ax-4 mission launch live in India

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 16:06 IST

Watch ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla launch on SpaceX’s Ax-4 mission live on June 10 via NASA+, SpaceX, Axiom Space YouTube, and indian news channels. Coverage starts around 4:55 pm IST as India returns to human spaceflight after 40 years.

Where to Watch: India’s Space Launch Live
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Where to Watch: India’s Space Launch Live

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ax-4 mission launches on 10 June. Viewers in India can watch the event live as he becomes the first ISRO astronaut to reach the International Space Station.
Watch on NASA+
2 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

Watch on NASA+

NASA will stream the launch and docking live on NASA+, with coverage starting at 7:25 am ET (4:55 pm IST). Visit the NASA website or the NASA+ app for real-time updates and visuals.
Axiom Space’s YouTube Channel
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

Axiom Space’s YouTube Channel

Axiom Space will provide live coverage on its official YouTube channel. The webcast starts two hours before liftoff, showing the crew’s journey and key mission moments.
SpaceX Official Stream and X (Twitter)
4 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

SpaceX Official Stream and X (Twitter)

SpaceX will broadcast the launch live on its website and on X (formerly Twitter) @SpaceX. Indian viewers can follow both platforms for real-time commentary and visuals.
Indian News Channels
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Indian News Channels

Indian News Channels will cover the launch live. Indian viewers can also follow updates on major news channels and digital platforms.
Launch Timings for India
6 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Launch Timings for India

The Ax-4 launch is scheduled for 8:22 am ET (5:52 pm IST) on 10 June 2025. Live streaming will begin about two hours before liftoff on all platforms.
Join the Global Audience
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Join the Global Audience

Watch history as Shubhanshu Shukla flies with the Ax-4 crew. Follow @Axiom_Space and @Space_Station on X for the full updates.

