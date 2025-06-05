LOGIN
ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: How he will study seed sprouting in microgravity in space

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 16:22 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 16:22 IST

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will study how seeds grow in space during the Ax-4 mission. This research in microgravity helps scientists prepare for growing food on long space trips and inspires students through live updates from the ISS.

Shubanshu Shukla’s Space Seed Research
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Shubanshu Shukla’s Space Seed Research

ISRO astronaut Shubanshu Shukla will study how seeds sprout in space. This experiment is part of the Ax-4 mission on the International Space Station.
Seeds in Space?
2 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Seeds in Space?

Understanding how seeds grow in microgravity helps scientists learn how to grow food on future space missions. This is important for long journeys to the Moon or Mars.
Preparing the Seeds
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Preparing the Seeds

Before launch, seeds are carefully selected and packed to keep them safe and dry. They are stored in special containers to prevent damage during the journey.
How the Experiment Works
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

How the Experiment Works

On the ISS, Shukla will add water to the seeds and place them in a growth chamber. He will watch how sprouts changes each day.
Observing Growth in Microgravity
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Observing Growth in Microgravity

Shukla will take photos and notes on the seeds’ roots and shoots. Scientists will compare these results with seeds grown on Earth to see the differences.
What Scientists Hope to Learn
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

What Scientists Hope to Learn

The experiment will show how space conditions affect seed sprouting. This knowledge can help develop better ways to grow crops in space and improve farming on Earth.
Sharing Results with Students
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Sharing Results with Students

Shukla will share updates and findings with students through live sessions from the ISS. This will inspire young people to learn more about science and space research.

