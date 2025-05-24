Published: May 24, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 17:11 IST
A private mission nears launch
Axiom Space passed a key milestone for its fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), completing the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) on 21 May. This safety assessment confirms the crew, which includes ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla, is one step closer to launch. As the station prepares to receive new visitors, it's a timely moment to revisit some lesser-known facts about this extraordinary structure in space.
A global effort in orbit
The International Space Station (ISS) is not owned by a single nation. Instead, it is the result of collaboration between 15 countries, which includes the United States, Japan, Russia, Canada, and members of the European Space Agency. The European Space Agency (ESA) calls it a “co-operative programme”, a rare example of sustained international collaboration in space.
Inhabited for over two decades
The ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2, 2000. The space station, crewed by international astronauts, supports around seven residents at a time. During the changeovers, this number may increase. In 2009, a record 13 people were aboard the ISS. Each crew lives and works while orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes.
Built across continents over decades
The design of the ISS began early in the 1980s, with assembly taking place between 1998 and 2011. Parts were constructed in several countries including the US, Canada, Japan and other European countries. The station continues to evolve as new modules and systems are added.
Size and structure
The ISS measures about 356 feet (109 metres) end-to-end, which is larger than an Airbus A380. With a habitable volume of 13,696 cubic feet the ISS includes six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, as well as the Cupola which is a windowed observatory with panoramic views of Earth (giving 360 degree view).
Easily visible from Earth
Orbiting at 250 miles (about 400 km) altitude, the space station travels at the speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 km/h) and completes 16 orbits per day. With solar panels of ISS, spanning over an acre reflects sunlight and can be seen from Earth with the naked eye, often just before sunrise or after sunset.
Life and research in microgravity
Astronauts exercise everyday to counteract the effects of weightlessness on their bones and muscles. It is estimated that over 2,500 experiments have been conducted onboard, ranging from plant biology to human physiology. Several equipments like 3D printers and space-grown food are part of their daily experiments.
What comes after the ISS?
NASA has approved continued operation of the ISS through 2030, the station is planned to be retired by the end of 2030. NASA and its international partners have a phased retirement plan put in place, with the ISS being deorbited and potentially crashing into a remote area of the Pacific Ocean.