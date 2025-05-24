LOGIN

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 unknown facts about the International Space Station

Wion News
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: May 24, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 17:11 IST

The International Space Station (ISS) is not owned by a single nation. Instead, it is the result of collaboration between 15 countries, which includes the United States, Japan, Russia, Canada, and members of the European Space Agency. 

A private mission nears launch
1 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

A private mission nears launch

Axiom Space passed a key milestone for its fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), completing the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) on 21 May. This safety assessment confirms the crew, which includes ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla, is one step closer to launch. As the station prepares to receive new visitors, it's a timely moment to revisit some lesser-known facts about this extraordinary structure in space.
A global effort in orbit
2 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

A global effort in orbit

The International Space Station (ISS) is not owned by a single nation. Instead, it is the result of collaboration between 15 countries, which includes the United States, Japan, Russia, Canada, and members of the European Space Agency. The European Space Agency (ESA) calls it a “co-operative programme”, a rare example of sustained international collaboration in space.
Inhabited for over two decades
3 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Inhabited for over two decades

The ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2, 2000. The space station, crewed by international astronauts, supports around seven residents at a time. During the changeovers, this number may increase. In 2009, a record 13 people were aboard the ISS. Each crew lives and works while orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes.
Built across continents over decades
4 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Built across continents over decades

The design of the ISS began early in the 1980s, with assembly taking place between 1998 and 2011. Parts were constructed in several countries including the US, Canada, Japan and other European countries. The station continues to evolve as new modules and systems are added.
Size and structure
5 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Size and structure

The ISS measures about 356 feet (109 metres) end-to-end, which is larger than an Airbus A380. With a habitable volume of 13,696 cubic feet the ISS includes six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, as well as the Cupola which is a windowed observatory with panoramic views of Earth (giving 360 degree view).
Easily visible from Earth
6 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Easily visible from Earth

Orbiting at 250 miles (about 400 km) altitude, the space station travels at the speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 km/h) and completes 16 orbits per day. With solar panels of ISS, spanning over an acre reflects sunlight and can be seen from Earth with the naked eye, often just before sunrise or after sunset.
Life and research in microgravity
7 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

Life and research in microgravity

Astronauts exercise everyday to counteract the effects of weightlessness on their bones and muscles. It is estimated that over 2,500 experiments have been conducted onboard, ranging from plant biology to human physiology. Several equipments like 3D printers and space-grown food are part of their daily experiments.
What comes after the ISS?
8 / 8
(Photograph:NASA)

What comes after the ISS?

NASA has approved continued operation of the ISS through 2030, the station is planned to be retired by the end of 2030. NASA and its international partners have a phased retirement plan put in place, with the ISS being deorbited and potentially crashing into a remote area of the Pacific Ocean.

Trending Photo

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 reasons why India is investing on Indian astronaut for Axiom-4 mission
8

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 reasons why India is investing on Indian astronaut for Axiom-4 mission

Squid Game Season 3 to Mercy for None: K-dramas to release in June
7

Squid Game Season 3 to Mercy for None: K-dramas to release in June

ISRO's Subhanshu Shukla: Why Axiom Space chose SpaceX's Crew Dragon space over Boeing's Starliner
7

ISRO's Subhanshu Shukla: Why Axiom Space chose SpaceX's Crew Dragon space over Boeing's Starliner

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: What is the Starman suit that the Indian astronaut will wear in space?
7

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: What is the Starman suit that the Indian astronaut will wear in space?

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 unknown facts about the International Space Station
8

ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 unknown facts about the International Space Station