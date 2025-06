(Photograph: SpaceX )

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Space Ride Ready for Launch

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Dragon spacecraft, is now vertical at Launch Complex 39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the Ax-4 crew, is set for liftoff on 10 June 2025 at 8:22 am.