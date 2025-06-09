LOGIN
  • /ISRO Shubhanshu Shukla 14 day Ax 4 mission to conduct around 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 14-day Ax-4 mission to conduct around 60 scientific experiments from 31 countries

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 18:48 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 18:48 IST

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla will spend 14 days aboard the ISS during the Ax-4 mission, conducting over 60 experiments. The mission supports astronaut training and crew health studies and prepares India for future space programs and longer spaceflights.

1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the Ax-4 crew, is set for a 14-day journey on the International Space Station (ISS). This mission is carefully planned for science, safety, and training.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

The 14-day duration is chosen to allow enough time for experiments, crew adaptation, and safe return. It matches the standard length for private astronaut missions to the ISS.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

During the mission, Shukla and the Ax-4 crew will conduct more than 60 experiments. These cover human health, Earth observation, material science, and life sciences.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Staying 14 days helps astronauts adjust to microgravity and gives medical teams time to study health changes. It also keeps the mission within safe limits for the body.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

A 14-day mission gives astronauts real experience in space operations. It prepares ISRO and India for longer missions and future plans for its own space station.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

The mission length is set so the ISS can support the extra crew with food, water, and supplies without affecting other ongoing missions.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

This 14-day mission is a milestone for ISRO and Indian space research. It brings new knowledge, inspires students, and helps India prepare for more complex missions ahead.

