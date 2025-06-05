LOGIN
ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: Why the Ax-4 crew astronauts were quarantined before space mission launch

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 15:01 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 15:01 IST

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla went into pre-launch quarantine with the Ax-4 crew to stay healthy and mission-ready. This step helps prevent illness in space, protects science gear, and ensures the safety of the International Space Station.

Why Was Shubhanshu Shukla in Quarantine Before Launch?
Why Was Shubhanshu Shukla in Quarantine Before Launch?

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla entered quarantine with his Ax-4 crewmates before their space mission. This is a key step to keep everyone healthy and ready for the journey.
Quarantine Protects Astronauts’ Health
Quarantine Protects Astronauts’ Health

Astronauts must be free from infections before launch. Even a small illness can spread quickly in the closed space station and affect the whole crew’s safety and mission.
Closed Spaces Need Extra Care
Closed Spaces Need Extra Care

The International Space Station has limited medical help. If someone gets sick, it can be risky for all on board. Quarantine lowers the chance of carrying germs to space.
Final Checks and Training
Final Checks and Training

During quarantine, astronauts finish medical checks and review mission plans. This helps them stay focused and ready for the challenges of space travel.
Protecting Science and Equipment
Protecting Science and Equipment

A healthy crew is needed to carry out experiments and protect the space station’s delicate equipment. Quarantine helps keep the ISS a safe place for science.
A Tradition and a Team Effort
A Tradition and a Team Effort

Before quarantine, the Ax-4 crew had a send-off with their team. This tradition celebrates everyone’s hard work and reminds the astronauts of their shared goals.

