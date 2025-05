(Photograph: NASA )

Shubhanshu Shukla prepares for space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Axiom-4 mission, scheduled for launch on June 8, 2025. He will become the second Indian to travel to space, after Rakesh Sharma in 1984. As part of his training with SpaceX, Shukla has tested the same pressure suit worn by NASA astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft — a suit often referred to as the 'Starman suit'. Shukla will wear the same suit for the Axiom-4 mission. Here are some facts about the 'Starman Suit'.