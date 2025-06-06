LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla Stunning views Indian astronaut will see from space

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Stunning views Indian astronaut will see from space (See photos)

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 21:21 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first indian to stay on the ISS. As part of the SpaceX Ax-4 mission, he will pilot the dragon spacecraft, conduct science experiments, and witness Earth from the ISS’s iconic cupola window.

A Cosmic Window: The View from Space
1 / 7
(Photograph:NASA | Axiom Space)

A Cosmic Window: The View from Space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to travel to the International Space Station. He says he is most excited to see Earth from space through the station’s special viewing window.
India’s Historic Space Mission
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

India’s Historic Space Mission

Shukla will become the first Indian to live and work on the ISS. He will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and join three other astronauts for the Ax-4 mission.
The Cupola: Window to the World
3 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

The Cupola: Window to the World

The ISS has a cupola, a dome-shaped window that lets astronauts see Earth as the station orbits the planet every 92 minutes. NASA has shared videos showing these stunning views.
Earth from Space: What Astronauts See
4 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

Earth from Space: What Astronauts See

From the cupola, astronauts see glowing deserts, blue oceans, and city lights. The station circles Earth 16 times a day, giving a new view every hour and a half.
Excitement and Science in Microgravity
5 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

Excitement and Science in Microgravity

Shukla says he looks forward to floating in microgravity and seeing how daily tasks change in space. He will also conduct seven science experiments during his stay.
Bringing India to Space
6 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Bringing India to Space

Shukla will carry artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design, showing India’s creativity. He sees himself as a bridge between Earth and space.
A Mission Led by Experience
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

A Mission Led by Experience

The Ax-4 mission team includes Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut leading the mission. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from ISRO will pilot the spacecraft. Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary are mission specialists, each conducting science experiments on board.

Trending Photo

Chenab Rail Bridge: World's highest railway arch bridge inaugurated by PM Modi - In Pics
5

Chenab Rail Bridge: World's highest railway arch bridge inaugurated by PM Modi - In Pics

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Stunning views Indian astronaut will see from space (See photos)
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Stunning views Indian astronaut will see from space (See photos)

Who are the players to win IPL titles with both MI and CSK?
10

Who are the players to win IPL titles with both MI and CSK?

What is Eid al-Adha 2025 and Hajj? Celebration, significance and more
5

What is Eid al-Adha 2025 and Hajj? Celebration, significance and more

How did Gaza celebrate Eid al-Adha amid Israel-Hamas war? Pics here
11

How did Gaza celebrate Eid al-Adha amid Israel-Hamas war? Pics here