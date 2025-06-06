ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Stunning views Indian astronaut will see from space (See photos)

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 21:21 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first indian to stay on the ISS. As part of the SpaceX Ax-4 mission, he will pilot the dragon spacecraft, conduct science experiments, and witness Earth from the ISS’s iconic cupola window.
(Photograph:NASA | Axiom Space)
A Cosmic Window: The View from Space
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing to travel to the International Space Station. He says he is most excited to see Earth from space through the station’s special viewing window.
(Photograph:Axiom Space)
India’s Historic Space Mission
Shukla will become the first Indian to live and work on the ISS. He will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and join three other astronauts for the Ax-4 mission.
(Photograph:NASA)
The Cupola: Window to the World
The ISS has a cupola, a dome-shaped window that lets astronauts see Earth as the station orbits the planet every 92 minutes. NASA has shared videos showing these stunning views.
(Photograph:NASA)
Earth from Space: What Astronauts See
From the cupola, astronauts see glowing deserts, blue oceans, and city lights. The station circles Earth 16 times a day, giving a new view every hour and a half.
(Photograph:NASA)
Excitement and Science in Microgravity
Shukla says he looks forward to floating in microgravity and seeing how daily tasks change in space. He will also conduct seven science experiments during his stay.
(Photograph:PTI)
Bringing India to Space
Shukla will carry artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design, showing India’s creativity. He sees himself as a bridge between Earth and space.
(Photograph:Axiom Space)
A Mission Led by Experience
The Ax-4 mission team includes Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut leading the mission. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from ISRO will pilot the spacecraft. Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary are mission specialists, each conducting science experiments on board.