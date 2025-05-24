ISRO's Shubhanshu Shukla: 7 reasons why India is investing on Indian astronaut for Axiom-4 mission

(Photograph: NASA )

Cost vs. value

At an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore or over $60 million according to India Today, the mission may seem expensive. However, space investment has consistently paid off India. Even missions like Chandrayaan-2 that did not fully meet their objectives, laid groundwork for later success. From Aryabhata (1975) which costed Rs 3 crore at the time to Chandrayaan-3 (2023) which costed Rs. 613 crore, India has never hesitated to invest strategically.