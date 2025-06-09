ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Roles and responsibilities of Indian astronaut on Axiom Mission 4

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 19:23 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 19:23 IST
ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla will pilot SpaceX’s Crew Dragon on the 14-day Ax-4 mission to the ISS. He’ll support the crew, lead indian science experiments, and engage with students, marking India’s return to human spaceflight after 41 years.
Shubhanshu Shukla: India’s Pilot on Axiom-4
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to pilot a private mission to the ISS. His main role is to fly the Crew Dragon spacecraft and support the international crew during the 14-day Ax-4 mission.
Piloting the Crew Dragon
Shukla is responsible for piloting the SpaceX Crew Dragon. He manages the spacecraft’s controls during launch, orbital manoeuvres, docking with the ISS, and the return to Earth.
Supporting Mission Commander
As a pilot, Shukla serves as second-in-command to Commander Peggy Whitson. He assists in all key operations, including safety checks, system monitoring, and emergency procedures.
Leading Indian Science Experiments
Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian scientists. These include studies on muscle regeneration, microalgae growth, plant biology, and human-computer interaction in microgravity.
International Science Collaboration
He joins the crew in carrying out over 60 experiments from 31 countries. These studies cover human health, materials, and life sciences, helping prepare for future deep space missions.
Engaging with Indian Students
During the mission, Shukla will interact with students in India, answering questions from the ISS. This outreach aims to inspire young people and boost interest in science and space.
Representing India in Space
Shukla’s presence marks India’s return to human spaceflight after 41 years. His training and work on Ax-4 will help ISRO prepare for future missions, including India’s own space station and Moon plans.