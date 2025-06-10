/ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Indian astronaut to carry ISRO and DRDO prepared moong dal halwa and aam ras on Axiom Mission 4

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 16:57 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 16:57 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras to the ISS on Axiom Mission 4. Developed by ISRO and DRDO, these space-safe indian meals mark a major milestone in India’s space and food technology journey.
Indian Food to Space with Shubhanshu Shukla
For the first time, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry traditional Indian dishes like moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras to the International Space Station during the Ax-4 mission.
ISRO and DRDO
ISRO and DRDO developed safe, nutritious Indian meals for space. These dishes were first designed for India’s Gaganyaan mission and are now ready for international space travel.
Moong Dal Halwa, Gajar Ka Halwa, Aam Ras
Shukla’s menu includes moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras (mango puree). These familiar foods aim to give comfort and a taste of home while he works in space.
Vacuum-packed food for Space
The food is vacuum-packed, freeze-dried, and made to last long. Special packaging keeps it safe in microgravity, prevents contamination, and ensures it remains fresh and easy to eat.
Nutrition and Safety
Each meal is nutritionally balanced and contamination-free. The packaging is designed to avoid crumbs and spills, which could harm the ISS equipment or crew.
A Milestone for Indian Space Science
Sending Indian food to space shows India’s progress in space technology and human spaceflight. These efforts will also help future missions, including Gaganyaan and long journeys to the Moon or Mars.
A Taste of India in Orbit
Shukla’s meals are more than food, they are a symbol of India’s culture and innovation. As he enjoys these dishes in space, he connects 1.4 billion Indians to his historic journey.