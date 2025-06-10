LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Indian astronaut to carry ISRO and DRDO prepared moong dal halwa and aam ras on Axiom Mission 4

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Indian astronaut to carry ISRO and DRDO prepared moong dal halwa and aam ras on Axiom Mission 4

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 16:57 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 16:57 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras to the ISS on Axiom Mission 4. Developed by ISRO and DRDO, these space-safe indian meals mark a major milestone in India’s space and food technology journey.

Indian Food to Space with Shubhanshu Shukla
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

Indian Food to Space with Shubhanshu Shukla

For the first time, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry traditional Indian dishes like moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras to the International Space Station during the Ax-4 mission.
ISRO and DRDO
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | ISRO)

ISRO and DRDO

ISRO and DRDO developed safe, nutritious Indian meals for space. These dishes were first designed for India’s Gaganyaan mission and are now ready for international space travel.
Moong Dal Halwa, Gajar Ka Halwa, Aam Ras
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Moong Dal Halwa, Gajar Ka Halwa, Aam Ras

Shukla’s menu includes moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, and aam ras (mango puree). These familiar foods aim to give comfort and a taste of home while he works in space.
Vacuum-packed food for Space
4 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Vacuum-packed food for Space

The food is vacuum-packed, freeze-dried, and made to last long. Special packaging keeps it safe in microgravity, prevents contamination, and ensures it remains fresh and easy to eat.
Nutrition and Safety
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Nutrition and Safety

Each meal is nutritionally balanced and contamination-free. The packaging is designed to avoid crumbs and spills, which could harm the ISS equipment or crew.
A Milestone for Indian Space Science
6 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

A Milestone for Indian Space Science

Sending Indian food to space shows India’s progress in space technology and human spaceflight. These efforts will also help future missions, including Gaganyaan and long journeys to the Moon or Mars.
A Taste of India in Orbit
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

A Taste of India in Orbit

Shukla’s meals are more than food, they are a symbol of India’s culture and innovation. As he enjoys these dishes in space, he connects 1.4 billion Indians to his historic journey.

Trending Photo

Golden milestone! Shilpa Shetty celebrates 50th birthday in style in Croatia - check photos
6

Golden milestone! Shilpa Shetty celebrates 50th birthday in style in Croatia - check photos

5 Records likely to be broken in WTC 2025 final
5

5 Records likely to be broken in WTC 2025 final

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Indian astronaut to carry ISRO and DRDO prepared moong dal halwa and aam ras on Axiom Mission 4
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Indian astronaut to carry ISRO and DRDO prepared moong dal halwa and aam ras on Axiom Mission 4

OTT Releases this week (June 9 to 15): Shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

OTT Releases this week (June 9 to 15): Shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From MS Dhoni to Sana Mir: Meet the seven new inductees in ICC Hall of Fame
7

From MS Dhoni to Sana Mir: Meet the seven new inductees in ICC Hall of Fame