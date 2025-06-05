LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: India Astronaut to study how microalgae may help sustain life on the Moon and Mars

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: India Astronaut to study how microalgae may help sustain life on the Moon and Mars

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 17:16 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 17:16 IST

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will study microalgae growth in space during the Ax-4 mission. This research may help produce food, oxygen, and fuel for long missions and inspire students through live updates from the International Space Station.

ISRO’s Shubanshu Shukla and Microalgae in Space
1 / 7
(Photograph:NASA | Axiom Space)

ISRO’s Shubanshu Shukla and Microalgae in Space

ISRO astronaut Shubanshu Shukla is set to study how microalgae grow in space. This experiment will be on the International Space Station during the Ax-4 mission.
What Are Microalgae?
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

What Are Microalgae?

Microalgae are tiny plants found in water. They are full of nutrients, grow quickly, and can be used as food. Scientists want to see if they grow the same way in space as they do on Earth.
Why Study Microalgae in Space?
3 / 7
(Photograph:International Space Station)

Why Study Microalgae in Space?

Microalgae can provide food and oxygen and help remove carbon dioxide. If they grow well in space, they could support astronauts on long missions to the Moon or Mars.
Setting Up the Experiment
4 / 7
(Photograph:ISRO | X)

Setting Up the Experiment

Before launch, microalgae samples are prepared and packed safely. On the ISS, Shukla will place them in special containers to watch how they grow in microgravity.
Watching Growth and Genetics
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

Watching Growth and Genetics

Shukla will check the microalgae’s growth, colour, and changes in their genes. He will record these details and send the results to scientists on Earth.
Benefits for Space
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Benefits for Space

If microalgae grow well in space, they could be used for food, air, and even fuel on space missions. This research could also help develop new ways to use microalgae on Earth.
Sharing Knowledge with Students
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Sharing Knowledge with Students

Shukla will share updates about the experiment with students through live sessions from the ISS. This will help inspire young people to learn about science and space research.

Trending Photo

List of players to win two consecutive IPL titles with different teams. One has done it thrice
10

List of players to win two consecutive IPL titles with different teams. One has done it thrice

NASA caught 3 black holes that destroyed stars weighing 'three to ten times heavier than our Sun'
6

NASA caught 3 black holes that destroyed stars weighing 'three to ten times heavier than our Sun'

How James Webb Space Telescope is solving the Hubble mystery and confirming the universe’s age
7

How James Webb Space Telescope is solving the Hubble mystery and confirming the universe’s age

Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II
7

Supremacy in air - the top fighter jets of 2025: Sukhoi Su-57 to F-35 Lightning II

What is Teleios? 5 facts about the mysterious sphere found floating in the Milky way galaxy
6

What is Teleios? 5 facts about the mysterious sphere found floating in the Milky way galaxy