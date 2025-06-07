LOGIN
ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: How the Indian astronaut’s space experiments could change life in space, on Mars, and in a multiplanetary future

Published: Jun 07, 2025, 21:01 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 21:01 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to perform 7 experiments on the ISS. If successful, they could boost space farming, health, tech, and India’s missions while also inspiring young scientists and changing life in space and on Earth.

1 / 7
(Photograph:ISRO | Axiom Space)

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to conduct seven experiments on the ISS. If all succeed, they could bring big changes for space development and life on Earth.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

Success in growing seeds and microalgae in space could help future astronauts grow their own food. This would support long missions and even help develop climate-resilient crops for Earth.
3 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

Experiments on stem cells and diabetes could lead to new ways to manage the health of astronauts in space.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Microgravity research can create new materials and medicines with higher quality and precision than on Earth. This could improve products in fields like medicine, electronics, and energy.
5 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Shukla’s work will give ISRO real experience in international space operations. This will help India prepare for its own space station and future Moon missions.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Success will inspire students in India and around the world to study science and technology. It will also strengthen international teamwork in space research.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

If all experiments work, we will better understand how life can survive and adapt in space. This knowledge could help humans live on other planets in the future.

