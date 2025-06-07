/ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: How the Indian astronaut’s space experiments could change life in space, on Mars, and in a multiplanetary future

Published: Jun 07, 2025, 21:01 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 21:01 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to perform 7 experiments on the ISS. If successful, they could boost space farming, health, tech, and India’s missions while also inspiring young scientists and changing life in space and on Earth.
What If All Shubhanshu Shukla’s Experiments Succeed?
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to conduct seven experiments on the ISS. If all succeed, they could bring big changes for space development and life on Earth.
Boosting Space Farming and Food Security
Success in growing seeds and microalgae in space could help future astronauts grow their own food. This would support long missions and even help develop climate-resilient crops for Earth.
Better Health for Astronauts
Experiments on stem cells and diabetes could lead to new ways to manage the health of astronauts in space.
New Materials and Technology from Microgravity
Microgravity research can create new materials and medicines with higher quality and precision than on Earth. This could improve products in fields like medicine, electronics, and energy.
Advancing India’s Space Missions
Shukla’s work will give ISRO real experience in international space operations. This will help India prepare for its own space station and future Moon missions.
Inspiring Young Scientists and Global Partnerships
Success will inspire students in India and around the world to study science and technology. It will also strengthen international teamwork in space research.
Changing How We See Life in Space
If all experiments work, we will better understand how life can survive and adapt in space. This knowledge could help humans live on other planets in the future.