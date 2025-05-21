LOGIN

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space

Wion News
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 21, 2025, 18:46 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 18:46 IST

The first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on a private mission. From 400 kilometres above, he will witness sights few on Earth can imagine.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Window to Earth
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s new space hero, is set to become the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on a private mission. From 400 kilometres above, he will witness sights few on Earth can imagine.
16 Sunrises and Sunsets Every Day
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

On the ISS, Shukla will see 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets every 24 hours. As the station orbits Earth every 90 minutes, each sunrise and sunset paints the planet in breathtaking colours, creating some of the most dramatic views in the cosmos.
The Ultimate View – Earth from the Cupola
(Photograph:NASA)

The ISS has a special bay window called the Cupola. Here, Shukla can enjoy a 360-degree view of Earth, watching continents drift by, city lights twinkle at night, and storms swirl across the oceans. Astronauts call this the best seat in space.
The “Overview Effect” – Seeing Earth as One
(Photograph:NASA)

Many astronauts say seeing Earth from space changes them forever. Mike Massimino described the planet as “heavenly,” shining with swirling colours and beauty. Shukla will experience this “overview effect”, realising how small and connected our world really is.
The ISS – Bigger Than a House
(Photograph:NASA)

The ISS is larger than a six-bedroom house, with six sleeping pods, two bathrooms, a gym, and the famous Cupola window. Shukla will float through its modules, seeing the world from every angle, and sharing this unique view with all of India.
Night-time Wonders – Lightning and City Lights
(Photograph:NASA)

At night, Shukla will see lightning storms flash across continents and the glowing lights of cities far below. The view is so clear that astronauts can spot major landmarks, rivers, and even the Himalayas from space.
A View That Changes Lives
(Photograph:NASA)

For Shubhanshu Shukla, the view from the ISS will be more than just beautiful – it will be life-changing. As he gazes down on Earth, he joins a select group who have seen our planet as a whole, inspiring a new generation of Indian space explorers.

