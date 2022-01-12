Israel's SMASH Dragon drone can shoot down UAVs

SMASH Dragon

Israel's "Smart Shooter" manufacturer unveiled an armed drone system to hit stationary and moving targets while flying named SMASH Dragon.

The system can be hosted in drones and ariel platforms. It reportedly has computer vision. The company which has manufactured the new weapon system said that it has conducted live fire tests.

The new system can shoot down targets on the ground, sea and air. The system can be controlled from a distance while being mounted on an unmanned aerial platforms.

The new system is equipped with "one shot – one hit" capability which provides a significant advantage to infantry soldiers.

