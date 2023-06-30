In pics | Israeli Air Force pilots celebrate graduation at eventful ceremony

| Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Israel held the graduation ceremony of its Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, on Thursday, June 29. Let us take a look at the pictures from the graduation ceremony.

Aircraft and pilot performances

Several aircraft and pilots performed during the graduation ceremony of the Air Force pilots of Israel. As a part of the programme, Israel's Super Hercules 'Samson' aircraft launched anti-missile flares.

(Photograph: AFP )

Efroni T-6 Texan II planes

Israeli Efroni T-6 Texan II planes also performed during an air show at the graduation ceremony of Israeli Air Force pilots on Thursday, June 29.



(Photograph: AFP )

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

In another performance during the graduation ceremony, Israeli soldiers exited from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.



(Photograph: AFP )

PM attends graduation ceremony

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the graduation ceremony of Israeli Air Force pilots. He also delivered a keynote speech at the occasion.



(Photograph: AFP )

Celebrations galore

Israeli Air Force pilots threw their hats in the air as they celebrated their graduation at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert on Thursday, June 29.

(Photograph: AFP )