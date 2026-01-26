/Israel’s strongest shield: Can it stop Iran’s ballistic missiles?

Israel’s Arrow-3 system intercepts ballistic missiles in space, serving as the top layer of its defence shield. Developed with the US, it counters long-range Iranian threats. With a high price per unit, it differs significantly from the Iron Dome.
Israel's Arrow-3 is an advanced air defence system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere. It serves as the top layer of Israel's multi-tier missile shield, specifically built for long-range threats. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the US, it targets weapons that fly high in space.
The primary mission of Arrow-3 is to counter long-range ballistic missiles, such as those launched from Iran. These missiles travel in a high arc through space before descending towards their targets. Arrow-3 engages these threats far from Israeli soil, minimising the danger of falling debris or nuclear fallout.
Unlike traditional systems that use explosives to destroy a target near the ground, Arrow-3 uses 'hit-to-kill' technology. The interceptor launches vertically and detaches a 'kill vehicle' in space. This vehicle steers itself to collide physically with the incoming missile, destroying it completely through the force of impact.
The system boasts an impressive operational range of approximately 2,400 kilometres. It can intercept threats at altitudes of over 100 kilometres, placing the engagement zone firmly in the exosphere. This allows the system to safely neutralise missiles carrying non-conventional warheads, such as nuclear or chemical payloads.
Many confuse Arrow-3 with the Iron Dome, but they serve completely different roles. Iron Dome intercepts short-range rockets fired from close distances like Gaza or Lebanon. Arrow-3, however, is a strategic weapon designed for missiles that traverse the atmosphere, making it much larger and faster than its shorter-range counterpart.
Advanced space defence comes with a high price tag compared to other interceptors. Each Arrow-3 missile costs approximately $3.5 million (around Rs 29 crore), whereas an Iron Dome Tamir missile costs roughly $50,000. This high cost is justified by the strategic need to stop massive ballistic missiles that could cause catastrophic damage.
The development of Arrow-3 is a joint project between the United States and Israel. The US Missile Defense Agency provided significant funding and technical support for the programme. American aerospace giant Boeing partners with IAI to manufacture parts of the interceptor, highlighting the deep military cooperation between the two nations.
In 2023, Germany signed a historic deal to purchase the Arrow-3 system for nearly $3.5 billion. This acquisition aims to protect German airspace and contributes to the broader European Sky Shield Initiative. It marks the largest defence export deal in Israel's history, proving the system's global reputation.
The system proved its capabilities during the Iranian missile attacks in April and October 2024. Arrow-3 successfully intercepted numerous ballistic missiles fired from Iran towards Israel. Its ability to destroy targets in space was crucial in preventing significant damage to Israeli airbases and cities during these massive barrages.
Israel is already looking ahead with the development of the next-generation Arrow-4. While Arrow-3 remains the current peak of missile defence, the new system will address future threats like hypersonic glide vehicles. Continuous upgrades ensure the shield remains effective against evolving missile technologies in the Middle East.