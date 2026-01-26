LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Israel’s strongest shield: Can it stop Iran’s ballistic missiles?

Israel’s strongest shield: Can it stop Iran’s ballistic missiles?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 26, 2026, 17:53 IST | Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 17:53 IST

Israel’s Arrow-3 system intercepts ballistic missiles in space, serving as the top layer of its defence shield. Developed with the US, it counters long-range Iranian threats. With a high price per unit, it differs significantly from the Iron Dome.

Arrow-3: The Space Shield
1 / 10

Arrow-3: The Space Shield

Israel's Arrow-3 is an advanced air defence system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere. It serves as the top layer of Israel's multi-tier missile shield, specifically built for long-range threats. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the US, it targets weapons that fly high in space.

Stopping Iranian Missiles
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Stopping Iranian Missiles

The primary mission of Arrow-3 is to counter long-range ballistic missiles, such as those launched from Iran. These missiles travel in a high arc through space before descending towards their targets. Arrow-3 engages these threats far from Israeli soil, minimising the danger of falling debris or nuclear fallout.

Hit-to-kill Technology
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Hit-to-kill Technology

Unlike traditional systems that use explosives to destroy a target near the ground, Arrow-3 uses 'hit-to-kill' technology. The interceptor launches vertically and detaches a 'kill vehicle' in space. This vehicle steers itself to collide physically with the incoming missile, destroying it completely through the force of impact.

Exospheric Interception Range
4 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Exospheric Interception Range

The system boasts an impressive operational range of approximately 2,400 kilometres. It can intercept threats at altitudes of over 100 kilometres, placing the engagement zone firmly in the exosphere. This allows the system to safely neutralise missiles carrying non-conventional warheads, such as nuclear or chemical payloads.

Different from Iron Dome
5 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Different from Iron Dome

Many confuse Arrow-3 with the Iron Dome, but they serve completely different roles. Iron Dome intercepts short-range rockets fired from close distances like Gaza or Lebanon. Arrow-3, however, is a strategic weapon designed for missiles that traverse the atmosphere, making it much larger and faster than its shorter-range counterpart.

High Cost Per Unit
6 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

High Cost Per Unit

Advanced space defence comes with a high price tag compared to other interceptors. Each Arrow-3 missile costs approximately $3.5 million (around Rs 29 crore), whereas an Iron Dome Tamir missile costs roughly $50,000. This high cost is justified by the strategic need to stop massive ballistic missiles that could cause catastrophic damage.

US Collaboration Programme
7 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

US Collaboration Programme

The development of Arrow-3 is a joint project between the United States and Israel. The US Missile Defense Agency provided significant funding and technical support for the programme. American aerospace giant Boeing partners with IAI to manufacture parts of the interceptor, highlighting the deep military cooperation between the two nations.

Historic German Deal
8 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Historic German Deal

In 2023, Germany signed a historic deal to purchase the Arrow-3 system for nearly $3.5 billion. This acquisition aims to protect German airspace and contributes to the broader European Sky Shield Initiative. It marks the largest defence export deal in Israel's history, proving the system's global reputation.

System capabilities
9 / 10
(Photograph: Representative/ANI)

System capabilities

The system proved its capabilities during the Iranian missile attacks in April and October 2024. Arrow-3 successfully intercepted numerous ballistic missiles fired from Iran towards Israel. Its ability to destroy targets in space was crucial in preventing significant damage to Israeli airbases and cities during these massive barrages.

Future Defence Upgrades
10 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Future Defence Upgrades

Israel is already looking ahead with the development of the next-generation Arrow-4. While Arrow-3 remains the current peak of missile defence, the new system will address future threats like hypersonic glide vehicles. Continuous upgrades ensure the shield remains effective against evolving missile technologies in the Middle East.

Trending Photo

Can Iran sink USS Abraham Lincoln accompanying destroyers with its ballistic missiles?
10

Can Iran sink USS Abraham Lincoln accompanying destroyers with its ballistic missiles?

Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Iconic Bollywood stars who have been awarded the Padma Awards
9

Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Iconic Bollywood stars who have been awarded the Padma Awards

Israel’s strongest shield: Can it stop Iran’s ballistic missiles?
10

Israel’s strongest shield: Can it stop Iran’s ballistic missiles?

Meet top 5 batters with fastest fifties in T20 World Cup
5

Meet top 5 batters with fastest fifties in T20 World Cup

F-15s, warships and USS Abraham Lincoln: What military assets has US deployed as Iran tensions rise?
6

F-15s, warships and USS Abraham Lincoln: What military assets has US deployed as Iran tensions rise?