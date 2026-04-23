/Israel ready to "return Iran to Stone Age" awaiting US approval, says Defence Minister Katz

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on Thursday (Apr 23) that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are prepared to resume military operations against Tehran, awaiting only a "green light" from the US to deliver a knockout blow that would return the country to the "Stone Age."

The statement, delivered via a video address following a high-level security assessment in Tel Aviv, comes at a delicate moment for the current regional ceasefire. Katz asserted that Israel's military objectives have been fully updated and categorised for maximum impact.

"The IDF is ready both defensively and offensively, and the targets have been marked," Katz stated. "We are awaiting a green light from the US first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty... and additionally to return Iran to the Dark Age and the Stone Age by destroying key energy facilities and dismantling its national economic infrastructure."