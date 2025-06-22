Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics
US President Donald Trump was seen leading the meeting in the Situation Room after striking Iran.
Trump sitting in the Situation Room with his Vice President JD Vance after bombing Iran.
Trump was seen addressing his administration officials in the Situation Room after attacking Iranian nuclear sites.
John Ratcliffe, Trump's Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, sitting in the Situation Room after Trump holds a meeting after striking Iran.
Trump's State Secretary Marco Rubio in Situation Room.
Trump's House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles White in the Situation Room meeting after US struck Iran.
Trump officials in the Situation Room meeting after America's bombing in Iran.