Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics

Gulshan Parveen
Authored By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 10:43 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 12:02 IST

(Photograph:White House/X)

Donald Trump after striking Iran
(Photograph:White House/X)

Donald Trump after striking Iran

US President Donald Trump was seen leading the meeting in the Situation Room after striking Iran.

Trump with his VP
(Photograph:White House/X)

Trump with his VP

Trump sitting in the Situation Room with his Vice President JD Vance after bombing Iran.

Trump addressing his officials
(Photograph:White House/X)

Trump addressing his officials

Trump was seen addressing his administration officials in the Situation Room after attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

John Ratcliffe in the Situation Room meeting
(Photograph:White House/X)

John Ratcliffe in the Situation Room meeting

John Ratcliffe, Trump's Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, sitting in the Situation Room after Trump holds a meeting after striking Iran.

Marco Rubio in Situation Room
Marco Rubio in Situation Room

Trump's State Secretary Marco Rubio in Situation Room.

Susie Wiles in Situation Room
Susie Wiles in Situation Room

Trump's House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles White in the Situation Room meeting after US struck Iran.

Trump officials meeting
Trump officials meeting

Trump officials in the Situation Room meeting after America's bombing in Iran.

