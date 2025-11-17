/Is your job next? Top 8 roles most likely to be replaced by AI

A sweeping new round of mass layoffs across the world, including fresh cuts at Amazon, TCS, Microsoft and more has intensified a once-theoretical fear: AI is no longer just transforming work, it’s starting to replace workers. What was once a distant warning has now become a lived reality. According to Microsoft’s latest workplace data, artificial intelligence is already reshaping entire professions based on how employees are actually using tools like Copilot on the job. Instead of forecasting possibilities, this research tracks real-world behaviour to identify the jobs most at risk. As a result, roles built on communication, analysis, writing and repetitive digital tasks are now the most vulnerable, and the disruption is accelerating faster than predicted.