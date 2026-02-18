/Is war looming? Iran is concealing and repairing ‘sensitive’ nuclear and military sites amid rising US tensions!

The United States has already warned that failure to reach a nuclear deal with Iran could trigger 'serious consequences', signalling readiness for military action if Tehran crosses Washington’s 'red lines'. In recent weeks, the US has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups, including USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, along with more than 50 F‑35, F‑22, and F‑16 fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers, and surveillance assets to the Middle East, signalling its determination to deter further escalation. By fortifying key sites and protecting tunnel entrances, Iran appears to be preparing for a range of contingencies, from continued sanctions to possible future military action.