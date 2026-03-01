The information war is accelerating just as fast as the kinetic conflict. Following the historic US-Israeli strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has claimed a massive retaliation against the crown jewel of the American naval fleet.
Following the devastating US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's regime was desperate for a win to show its people. The Guards issued a massive, sensational statement to local state media claiming they had successfully fired four ballistic missiles that directly struck the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf.
Washington didn't just deny the claim; they humiliated the IRGC's targeting capabilities. US Central Command (CENTCOM) took to X (formerly Twitter) to completely dismiss the Iranian narrative, stating unequivocally: "The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn't even come close."
Along with the fake carrier strike, the IRGC pumped out highly cinematic threats, warning the US and Israel that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors." But with CENTCOM confirming that Iran's missiles are missing a 100,000-ton, 1,000-foot-long warship by miles, the "graveyard" threat rings entirely hollow on the world stage.
Military analysts knew the Iranian claim was highly suspicious from the start. A Nimitz-class supercarrier does not sail alone. The USS Abraham Lincoln is the heart of a massive Carrier Strike Group, surrounded by guided-missile destroyers equipped with the Aegis combat system. Any Iranian ballistic missile would have to survive multiple layers of advanced interceptors before ever getting close to the flight deck.
Iran's narrative also relied on the assumption that the carrier was an easy target inside the narrow Persian Gulf. In reality, open-source intelligence and military trackers place the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group operating safely in the wider waters of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, giving its radar systems maximum visibility to track and destroy incoming threats long before they pose a danger.
While the aircraft carrier is completely unscathed, the Pentagon did confirm that the broader regional war is exacting a real toll. In separate updates, the Defense Department announced that three US military members have been killed in action and five seriously wounded during the broader operations against Iran, the first American casualties since the massive bombardment began.
By officially shooting down the USS Abraham Lincoln narrative, the Pentagon has exposed the IRGC's primary strategy: when you can't win the kinetic war, fake the information war. With their leadership destroyed and their air defenses paralyzed, Tehran is attempting to use fake news to convince its domestic population that it is still a superpower capable of fighting the United States.