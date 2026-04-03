United States Marines held amphibious assault drills at Diego Garcia as US President Donald Trump weighs options on Iran, with USS Tripoli (LHA-7) deployed nearby.
The United States Marines conducted an amphibious assault training at the Diego Garcia base, raising concerns over a possible ground military operation in Iran. Over the recent weeks, reports have indicated that US President Donald Trump is weighing a ground offensive in West Asia as the war continues to escalate. In a post on social media on Thursday (Apr 2), US Marines released images of the training mission.
“Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, @31stMeu execute a simulated reconnaissance and surveillance mission part of a simulated amphibious assault at naval support facility, Diego Garcia,” the post read. “The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the @US7thFleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region.”
USS Tripoli (LHA-7), the US amphibious assault ship, has been positioned in West Asia. Its arrival in the region amid war with Iran has raised speculations about a possible troop deployment in the Islamic Republic. In a post on X, US Central Command said that the ship, which is usually stationed in Japan, reached the region on Friday (Mar 27). The vessel is the flagship for a contingent of “about 3,500” Marines and sailors. The group also includes “transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets,” it said.
Following the bombing of a major bridge near Tehran, Trump warned Iran to strike a deal “before it is too late”. In another post, he hailed the “greatest” and “most powerful” military of his country, saying that they haven’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. He warned Tehran’s new regime, claiming that they know what has to be done. Following the bombing of a major bridge near Tehran, Trump warned Iran to strike a deal “before it is too late”
In an interview with TIME Magazine, Trump said that Iran is “eager” to make a deal with the United States, even as Tehran continues to retaliate across the Gulf. Trump also boasted that American forces “blew up their three big bridges last night”. This comes after the American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s largest bridge. “Why wouldn’t they call? We just blew up their three big bridges last night,” Trump said. “They’re getting decimated. They say Trump is not negotiating with Iran. I mean, it’s sort of an easy negotiation.” The US president has repeatedly claimed that the military campaign in Iran was “nearing its completion,” adding that the American forces would strike the Islamic Republic “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks.