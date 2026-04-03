In an interview with TIME Magazine, Trump said that Iran is “eager” to make a deal with the United States, even as Tehran continues to retaliate across the Gulf. Trump also boasted that American forces “blew up their three big bridges last night”. This comes after the American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s largest bridge. “Why wouldn’t they call? We just blew up their three big bridges last night,” Trump said. “They’re getting decimated. They say Trump is not negotiating with Iran. I mean, it’s sort of an easy negotiation.” The US president has repeatedly claimed that the military campaign in Iran was “nearing its completion,” adding that the American forces would strike the Islamic Republic “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks.